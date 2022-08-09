Protesters rally over plans to close Stoke-on-Trent ticket office
- Published
A protest has been held at a railway station in Stoke-on-Trent over proposals to close ticket offices.
Hundreds are being considered for closure as part of Rail Delivery Group (RDG) plans to modernise railways.
Campaigner Cliff Hathaway from North Staffs Pensioners Convention (NSPC) said the closures would "severely restrict the public services for a lot of older people".
No final decision had yet been taken, said the RDG.
"Already the areas where the ticket office staff used to give advice and help is all boarded off, and there was just one person trying to deal with a queue of people," Mr Hathaway said.
The ticketing system was "extremely complex and difficult to navigate" for some people, he added.
"An awful lot of people are online but find it very, very confusing, and are much happier talking to a real person who will give them advice and help and courteously deal with them as they've always done in Stoke and Stafford stations in the past."
The RDG said it was looking at ways to move "some staff from behind the glass windows to provide face-to-face assistance elsewhere on the the station where they are closer to customers".
"The reality is that ticket offices have seen a significant decline in passenger use over the last decade as passengers embrace digital technology," a spokesperson said, adding that this year just 13% of sales have been made at ticket offices.
"Any changes would greatly improve our ability to make staff available at the right place and right time to help customers in a variety of ways, rather than being restricted to just selling tickets."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk