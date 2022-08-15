Brownhills: Man faces rape charge after teenage girl attacked

Wooded area off Pool LaneGoogle
The assault happened on 7 August in a wooded area off Pool Lane, Brownhills

A man has been charged with rape and assault following an attack on a teenage girl.

The 13-year-old suffered several injuries when she was attacked near Pool Lane in Brownhills, near Walsall, on 7 August.

Wayne Scarratt is also charged with wounding and robbery.

The 28-year-old of Orchid Court, Malvern, Worcestershire, is due to appear before magistrates but a date has not yet been fixed.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics