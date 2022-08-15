Tributes paid to two men killed in Leek car crash
Tributes have been made to two men killed in a crash.
Jordan Patalong, 22, had been driving a Subaru which was involved in a collision with a Citroen driven by Paul Adams.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A53 Buxton Road, in Leek, Staffordshire, on 8 August.
Mr Patalong's brother James, who was a passenger, remains critically ill following the crash.
"We are devastated by the loss of Jordan and we miss him deeply," Mr Patalong's family said.
"To Jordan, family was everything - he was a shining example of how to live life and treat other people."
The family of Mr Adams said: "Paul has left a huge hole in our hearts."
"He was a fun-loving and very caring person as well as a proud and devoted daddy to Oscar, aged 8."
Police are continuing to appeal for information relating to the collision and are asking anyone who saw either of the vehicles, before the crash, to get in touch.
Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should also contact police.
