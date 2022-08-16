Burslem street gets wrong name in Pottery Riot tribute mix-up
- Published
A new street meant to honour a man killed in the Pottery Riots has been given the wrong name in a blunder.
A sign in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, reads Joseph Heapy Close rather than commemorating Josiah Heapy who died in 1842.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the 19-year-old was killed when troops fired on 19th Century demonstrators at a site nearby.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it had contacted the housing developer.
In the lead-up to Mr Heapy's death, demonstrators had marched from Leek to Burslem demanding greater representation in Parliament.
It came amid colliery strikes that affected the local pottery industry, putting financial pressure on workers.
Demonstrators threw stones at soldiers, who were eventually ordered to open fire on the crowd, killing Mr Heapy.
To mark the 180th anniversary, North Staffordshire Trades Union Council proposed naming some of the streets on the new housing development - on the former Royal Doulton site - after some of those involved.
Another street, William Ellis Grove, was named after the Burslem Chartist leader who was transported to Australia following the demonstration.
A memorial service is due to take place later to commemorate the anniversary of Mr Heapy's death.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk