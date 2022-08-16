'Worrying precedent' as hackers target South Staffs Water
A water company has confirmed it was targeted by hackers in a cyber attack.
South Staffordshire PLC, the parent company of South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, said its ability to supply water was not affected.
Posting online, a ransomware group had claimed it was possible to tamper with water supplies, however this was disputed by the water company.
Cyber security experts said the attack set a "worrying precedent".
South Staffordshire PLC said it was experiencing disruption to its corporate IT network but was still supplying safe water to Cambridge Water and South Staffs Water customers.
Ransomware attacks involve criminals breaking into a network and stealing or blocking access to important files until a ransom payment is made.
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents and to explain how it broke into the network, however the UK's National Cyber Security Centre advises firms not to pay ransomware demands.
The company said it had put additional "precautionary" measures in place and was working closely with the government while it investigated the hack.
Cyber security experts have said the drought made water companies a target for cyber criminals and urged companies to be on guard.
"Although this attack appears to have been relatively benign, it does set a worrying precedent," said Jamie Akhtar, from CyberSmart.
"We don't know how truthful the hackers' claims that they could easily change the chemical balance of the water are.
"However, it is something a sophisticated attack could achieve, even with many water companies having robust protections in place."
