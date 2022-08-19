Plaque for Leek heritage champion refused by council
Plans for a blue plaque to honour a campaigner who fought to save a town's heritage have been thwarted - because it would be "harmful" to a historic building.
Janet Broome lobbied against commercial development in Leek, Staffordshire, during the 1980s and 1990s.
People wanted to honour her with a plaque on the Red Lion in Market Place, a building she helped to preserve.
But Staffordshire Moorlands council said it would be "inappropriate".
The local authority was backed up by Leek and Moorlands Historic Buildings Trust, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
A spokesperson for the trust said plaques should only commemorate significant buildings themselves or people closely linked to them.
But campaigner Roger Warrilow said Mrs Broome spearheaded a campaign to save 15 listed buildings including the Red Lion.
"In the late 1980s the general public of Leek were shocked by the council to learn of the demise of the Red Lion Hotel," he said.
It was the tipping point for a petition coordinated by Mrs Broome to save the integrity of Leek's old marketplace from "a blundering attempt of a shopping mall in our ancient market town", he added.
She gained 7,700 signatures in her successful campaign.
"She was not famous or wealthy, she just loved historic Leek and its marketplace. She deserves a blue plaque for her leadership."
A council officer, recommending the proposals for refusal, said: "We should not be approving anything which would be harmful to the significance of the asset unless there are overriding public benefits which outweighs the harm to the asset."
In addition officers said the building's history was not closely linked with Mrs Broome, and as a result felt it would not be a suitable location for a plaque.
