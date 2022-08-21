Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished.
The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour.
Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said.
"Stoke town public toilets has been a magnet for a lot of anti-social behaviour over the years," a spokesperson said.
They added the move would "make our town centre safe again" and encourage residents to shop.
