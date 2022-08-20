Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable.
Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston.
The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up to 110mph (177km/h) using electric locomotives.
It comes after Avanti West Coast reduced its number of services due to "severe staff shortages".
The heritage service will depart from Crewe at 14:29 BST, running non-stop to arrive at London Euston at 16:12.
The train will set off to return north at 17:27 calling at Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street, Wolverhampton, Stafford, Crewe and Wilmslow before arriving at Manchester Piccadilly at 20.45.
Passengers can travel "in comfort and style without the stress of normal rail services", the operator said.
Avanti West Coast reduced its number of services following industrial action.
It apologised for the disruption and said the amended timetable would be in place until further notice as it continued to "monitor and review the situation".
The rail operator's full reduced service includes four direct trains an hour from London to Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.
Every two hours, trains are scheduled to run through to Edinburgh via the West Midlands.
Charter trains have not been used for regular services on Britain's railways since summer 2018.
