GPs to prescribe walking and cycling in Staffordshire
- Published
Doctors are to offer walking and cycling to help improve people's mental and physical health in Staffordshire.
More than £830,000 has been made available for the scheme in the county which is one of 11 areas taking part.
The funding will pay for cycle training, free bike loans and walking groups and any drop in GP appointments and reliance on medication will be evaluated.
The pilots will be run between 2022 and 2025.
For the first time, transport, active travel and health officials will work together to look at health improvement and tackling health disparities, the Department for Transport, which is running the scheme, said.
Walking and cycling minister Trudy Harrison, said cycling had an enormous positive impact on physical and mental health and hoped the pilots would ease the burden on the NHS.
Former Olympic cyclist and national active travel commissioner, Chris Boardman, added: "This trial aims to build on existing evidence to show how bringing transport, active travel and health together can make a positive impact on communities across England."
The local authority areas that will trial the scheme alongside Staffordshire are Bath and North East Somerset, Bradford, Cornwall, Cumbria, Doncaster, Gateshead, Leeds, Nottingham, Plymouth and Suffolk.
