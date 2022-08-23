Staffordshire Moorlands in £40m bid to boost towns
Bids have been launched for more than £40m of government money to improve parts of Staffordshire Moorlands.
The cash would be used to boost local markets, shopping areas and leisure centres in Leek and Cheadle if the applications are successful.
Projects identified for the funding would "enhance the lives of everyone who lives and works in the Moorlands", the district council's leader said.
They will learn if they have won the cash by October.
In Leek, the money would be spent to refurbish the first floor of the Nicholson Institute, improve the Trestle and Butter markets and develop the gym at Brough Park Leisure Centre.
The council wants to use the cash in Cheadle to create a new gym at South Moorlands Leisure Centre.
District council leader Paul Roberts said the two applications for up to £20m each from the government's Levelling Up Fund would have a "big impact" in Cheadle and Leek.
"It's an exciting opportunity and I'm delighted that, with strong support from our partners, we've submitted these two bids," he said.
"Creating thriving town centres is a priority for the council and the projects which form the bids will play a big role in achieving this vision."
A separate bid for £3.4m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has also been lodged, which the council said would be used to boost jobs and living standards across the Moorlands.
