Stuck dog rescued in Gnosall thanks to thermal imaging camera
- Published
Fire crews have used a thermal imaging camera to help save a stuck dog.
The Jack Russell had fallen on a near-vertical embankment called Devil's Drop, at the side of a canal in Gnosall, Staffordshire.
A specialist rope rescue team was sent to the scene and used the thermal imaging camera to locate the dog, called Teddy.
A firefighter was then lowered down the rope to rescue the animal and take him safely back to the top.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Our crews are dedicated to saving lives, no matter how small."
They added that the dog was reunited with its owner following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
