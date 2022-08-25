HMP Featherstone prisoner stabbed inmate in eye with hair clipper blade
Two prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an inmate was stabbed in the eye with a hair clipper blade.
Hassan Khan and Tashif Talib, both 25, attacked the man in his cell at HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in 2019.
The victim was left with permanent sight loss in one eye after the attack, which police said followed an argument that got out of hand.
At Stafford Crown Court, Khan pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for 10 years.
At a hearing on 12 August, Talib, of Drews Lane in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for five years and three months.
Staffordshire Police said the pair locked the victim in his cell on 20 January 2019 and hit him with tinned food cans before Khan, of Whitehall Road in Birmingham, stabbed him twice in the eye.
The victim had been able to call for help and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery while officers detained the offenders.
In an interview, police said Khan had claimed the men had been friends and an argument had escalated.
"This was a violent and sustained attack," said Aimi Hanlon, a Prison Crime Investigator with the force.
"The victim will have to live the rest of his life coping with the injuries Talib and Khan inflicted.
"I'm glad the judge saw fit to hand them lengthy custodial sentences."
