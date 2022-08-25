Stoke-on-Trent: Deaths of two men in separate flats 'unexplained'
- Published
Two men have been found dead in separate flats in the same building.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to property on London Road, Stoke-on-Trent, by West Midlands Ambulance Service at 15:40 and then 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
The deaths of the men, both in their 40s, are being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing, says the force.
Other flats in the block were evacuated as a precaution, it added.
Environmental tests were carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and gas company Cadent, according to police.
Cadent has been contacted for comment.
Staffordshire Police asked anyone with information to come forward.
