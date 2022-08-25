Casey Flynn jailed for shooting at two boys in Norton
A shotgun-wielding man fired randomly at two teenage boys - with one receiving 87 pellet wounds.
Casey Flynn, 25, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years on Thursday for the attack in Stoke-on-Trent last year.
The stranger shot twice at the boys, aged 13 and 14; opening fire when their paths crossed in Norton on 27 October.
The pair fled to a nearby home and went to hospital with minor injuries, but police said one boy had pellet wounds down the length of his body.
Detectives managed to track down their attacker through his movements on CCTV before and after the shooting, as well as information from members of the public.
Flynn, of Chillington Way, Norton, had previously admitted two counts of possessing a firearm to cause fear and violence and two counts of wounding with intent.
Det Con Louise Gallimore from Staffordshire Police said: "This was a very serious but rare incident. The boys were not the intended victims.
"The police remain very grateful to those members of the public who assisted and provided the crucial CCTV, and the bravery of the two young victims for their support in this case.
"It has been a traumatic time for them and their families, and although they are physically recovered, they remain affected by the shock of what happened to them that night."
