Staffordshire cyclists take on charity coast to coast challenge
- Published
Six cyclists will ride coast-to-coast to remember a much-loved brother and father who died from a brain tumour last year.
The Staffordshire men will cycle 140 miles from from Whitehaven to Newcastle upon Tyne in memory of Ian Deaville.
Ian's son Luke and brother Dave will ride alongside friends Rob Bridgewater, John Braithwaite, Jonathan Hibbs and Tim Davies.
Dave said his brother had always wanted to take part in the cycling mission.
"This was something that both me and his best friend, Rob, mentioned during his burial and funeral service. From that moment we knew what we needed to do to honour Ian," Dave added.
The six men hope to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, which is trying to find a cure for all brain cancers.
Ian who lived in Shirley, Solihull, was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma (GBM) in May 2021, after noticing a tingling sensation in his foot.
He underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but the cancer caused him to lose his mobility and speech. He passed away on 9 September surrounded by family.
'Strong faith'
Ian worked as a principal test engineer for ZF Friedrichshafen AG, which makes car parts.
He was also a deacon at Shirley Baptist Church in Solihull.
"Throughout his diagnosis, my brother remained calm and dignified despite his fate," Dave said.
"Of course, he felt frustrated at times, but his strong faith and brilliant sense of humour helped him through."
The men will take on the three day challenge on 11 September and have started a Just Giving page.
