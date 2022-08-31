HMP Featherstone: Room for optimism but concerns remain at prison
Inspectors identified 11 key concerns during an unannounced prison visit but cited optimism about improvements.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons visited HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in May.
In a report, it said a change in leadership at the start of the pandemic had sparked positive change but prisoners were let down by poor offender management and accommodation.
The Ministry of Justice, which runs the prison, said it was pleased improvements were recognised.
Inspectors noted there had been a decrease in violence in the prison over the past year leading to a higher proportion of prisoners reporting feeling safe than at the time of the last report in 2018.
Concerns were raised around staff culture, with reports of higher levels of bullying, however inspectors found prison officers often did not turn on their body cameras, leading to a lack of scrutiny.
The chief inspector, Charlie Taylor, also noted that while incidents of self harm had reduced, prisoners with mental health crises were being placed in segregation rather than an inpatient unit at HMP Birmingham.
Inspectors said this was "far from a therapeutic environment" and was "concerning".
This listed among five priority concerns about the prison, along with poor accommodation, offender management, improving prisoners' maths and English skills and protecting the public from harm.
'Optimistic'
Some improvements included "impressive" work to reduce the supply of drugs in the prison and increased staff retention rates.
"There is much to be optimistic about Featherstone," Mr Taylor said.
"If the current senior leadership team remains in place and staff can be retained, there is every reason to believe that this prison can continue to improve."
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "We are pleased that the board recognised a number of significant improvements at HMP Featherstone and work is already underway to address the concerns raised.
"This has included the recruitment of new staff to make sure offenders get the skills and support they need to turn their back on crime."
