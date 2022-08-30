Tamworth: Poets join town's extended arts festival
An arts festival is set to return, adding spoken word performances to its attractions.
Tamworth's Environmental Arts Festival, which began in 2021, has been extended from one to two days this year.
Spoken word artists Joe Cook and Amerah Saleh will headline performances at the Tamworth Castle's bandstand on the weekend of 10 September.
The festival includes recyclables arts workshop, music, trapeze artists, visual arts and yoga, said organisers.
It is among six months of activities being held by arts group New Urban Era after it was awarded £29,000 from Arts Council England.
"We are really looking forward to this year's Environmental Arts Festival and look forward to introducing spoken word to the event," said Vic Brown, of the group.
"Amerah Saleh has performed at venues worldwide and was recently commissioned to write a poem for the Commonwealth Games 2022 . Having her on this year's line up is a real scoop for the event."
The festival is also part of this year's We love Tamworth project that invites the community to come together and showcase their work across the castle grounds, he added.