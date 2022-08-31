M6 upgrade savings spent on community projects in Staffordshire
Up to £280,000 is to be spent on community projects in Staffordshire after the money was saved on an upgrade of a bridge on the M6.
National Highways was to use the funding to replace Burton Bank footbridge between junctions 13 and 14 after the motorway lanes were widened.
But after consulting residents, it was agreed the money would be better spent elsewhere, National Highways said.
The projects include a new school crossing and better underpass lighting.
Lighting in the Burton Manor Road underpass will be improved, the crossing for school children will be in John Amery Drive, near Burton Manor Primary School, and another in Burton Manor Road near Stafford Grammar School.
Parking problems at Burton Square area were also highlighted during the consultation and additional parking bays will now be created in Merrey Road, a National Highways spokesperson said.
The motorway upgrade covered a 17-mile stretch between junctions 13 at Stafford and 15 Stoke-on-Trent by opening a fourth lane in both directions.
Burton Bank Bridge, which is between junctions 13 and 14, was demolished in March 2019.
Since its demolition, pedestrians have been using an underpass instead which adds less than three minutes to get to the same fields, the spokesperson added.
