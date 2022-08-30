Student paramedic's bike stolen in Stoke-on-Trent
A student paramedic had his bike stolen while on shift.
Liam Ticehust was heading to patients in an emergency ambulance when his bike was taken from Stoke Ambulance Hub at 16:40 BST on Monday.
He said the theft was "devastating" as he used the bike to get to work from his home in Leek.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Staffordshire Police.
Mr Ticehurst said: "The bike also holds real sentimental value to me as I bought it from money left to me by my grandmother, who passed away suddenly a couple of years ago.
"As a keen cyclist, I think my nan would have liked the idea of me getting the bike and especially how I was using it to get to work.
"It really is devastating that both the bike and the link to my nan have gone."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said CCTV showed thieves breaking the lock before taking the Merida Reacto 5000, worth about £2,500.
Senior operations manager, Nic Gunn, said: "The thieves were clearly targeting the bike as they went straight to it.
"They were spotted by a member of staff who gave chase, but they cycled down Forge Lane, down on to the canal and were last seen near the Royal Mail depot. They were wearing hoodies and had surgical masks on to cover their identity.
"It does beggar belief that someone would stoop so low."
