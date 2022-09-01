Tamworth firm donates two ambulances to Ukraine
- Published
Staff at a car parts firm have driven two ambulances to Ukraine after a huge fundraising drive.
LKQ Euro Car Parts (ECP) raised over £63,000 to buy the vehicles which they packed full of aid.
Employees then drove the vehicles from Tamworth to Poland, where they were handed over to nuns from the Congregation of St Joseph, who run nurseries and a care home in Ukraine.
They have launched a second fundraiser to purchase more supplies.
It is six months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Dawid Kozlowski from the Tamworth-based ECP is also secretary of the Polish Centre in Leamington Spa, which has sent over 160 tonnes of aid to Ukraine, and approached ECP chief operating officer Richard Morgan with the idea of purchasing the ambulances.
They worked with the firm's 250 branches to raise the funds, before purchasing the vehicles and ensuring they were mechanically fit, before setting off on the 1,800-mile journey to deliver them.
Arriving on 1 August, Mr Morgan said it was "tiring but just amazing" to reach the village of Lubaczow.
Mr Kozlowski said a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy called Ignat also attended - he had received eye surgery paid for by donations from ECP and wanted to thank the group, which he said had been a "touching" moment.
As well as the ambulances, ECP has also paid for some of the children within the nurseries run by the sisters to go on a summer camp, and provided toys including a trampoline for them to enjoy.
"The sisters are such selfless people, they see trampolines, they see the swimming pools and their eyes light up because they are then seeing the children having fun with these things," Mr Morgan said.
"They are sending photos back with thank yous and in those pictures we can see children wearing shoes we bought, with food we bought, and we can tell everyone who has contributed... the aid is going to the people who need it and that is a lovely part of it as well."
The two initial ambulances are currently being converted to right-hand drive in Poland and will be ready for the sisters by 20 September.
ECP now wants to raise enough money for three more ambulances, which they can deliver before the end of the year, and are intending to run a scheme whereby staff can buy Christmas presents for Ukrainian children.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk