Burton Albion footballer appears in court over rape charges
- Published
A footballer has appeared in court charged with three counts of rape.
Burton Albion defender William Kokolo, 22, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The offences are alleged to have been committed against one woman in the Birmingham area on 13 February.
His club confirmed it was "fully aware" of the charges against the French national and had spoken to him and his representatives.
League One Burton Albion, which signed Kokolo from Middlesbrough in January on a permanent deal, said it was unable to comment further until legal proceedings had concluded.
The player, who is yet to enter a formal plea to the charges, is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 27 September. He has been granted unconditional bail.
