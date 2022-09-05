Plans for £14.8m armed police facility in Stafford
A proposed armed police training facility would cost an estimated £14.8m.
The centre earmarked for Stafford would replace old blocks in poor condition and no longer fit for purpose, the Staffordshire police commissioner said.
Plans include a 50m indoor firing range and training rooms.
Work on the new facility is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by September 2025.
Commissioner Ben Adams said revised proposals represented a saving, after the initial budget was set at £18m.
The site would provide specialist officers with a "purpose-built, soundproofed facility" at Staffordshire Police's headquarters, with the estimated £14.8m cost subject to further scoping activity.
The Staffordshire force currently used an outdoor range on a lease basis, but due to issues with the suitability and long-term availability of the site, a detailed review was conducted, Mr Adams said.
'One of the safest places'
He stated: "Using public money efficiently is a priority for me, and this investment is part of a wider estates plan for Staffordshire Police to ensure buildings are sustainable and future-proof.
"The initial budget for the facility was set at £18m, and these revised proposals represent a significant saving on that figure while fully meeting the force's operational requirements."
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said firearms deployments were relatively low and the county remained "one of the safest places to live, work and visit".
But she added it was "vital that our Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) are appropriately trained and equipped".
