Shropshire and Herefordshire: Defibrillators for railway stations
- Published
Railway stations in Shropshire and Herefordshire are set to have defibrillators installed.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it planned to have more than 200 of the devices available across its network.
Two will be set up at Hereford station, with others installed at Leominster, Gobowen and Shrewsbury, according to TfW.
The portable, emergency machines are there to be used on members of the public who go into cardiac arrest.
The devices will be registered on the British Heart Foundation's national portal called The Circuit, which enables ambulances services across the UK to direct members of the public to the nearest defibrillator in an emergency, TfW says.
They will be available to use 24 hours a day.
Lisa Cleminson, TfW director, said: "These yellow boxes are vitally important in helping those who experience a cardiac arrest, be they TfW customers, colleagues or someone in the local community.
"We already have defibrillators in many of our stations across our network, and these additional new machines will become a valuable life-saving resource."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk