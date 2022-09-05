Cannock industrial fire: Reports of explosions
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Staffordshire following reports of explosions.
Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, Cannock, were evacuated after flames broke out at about 06:20 BST.
Flammable chemicals were at the site, the fire service said.
Eight crews from the Staffordshire and West Midlands services, including firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, were deployed.
More than 60 calls were received about the fire.
Crews have been trying to stop flames spreading to an external storage area, according to a fire service spokesperson.
