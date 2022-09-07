Armed police in Tamworth siege with man making threats
Armed police have descended on a street amid a siege involving a man refusing to leave a house.
Officers remain at the property in Tamworth where they say the man has made "a number of threats".
Staffordshire Police, which was called to the scene in Cross Street, Kettlebrook, at 10:30 BST on Tuesday, said the man had engaged with specially trained negotiators.
The road has been closed, but the force said no one had been reported injured.
"We are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible," a spokesman said.
"We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding and patience throughout this time."
