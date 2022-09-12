M6 delays in West Midlands after diesel spillage from lorry
Part of the M6 motorway is closed after more than 200 litres of diesel spilled from a lorry across the carriageway.
The spillage has closed the northbound carriageway between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 11 at Cannock, National Highways West Midlands said.
"Specialist contractors continue to work at the scene," said the agency, which warned drivers to allow extra time and expect long delays.
Part of the M54 has also been closed, which is causing further problems.
The stretch of motorway was expected to remain closed throughout the morning.
The agency said the M54 was closed westbound between its junction with the M6 and junction one for Wolverhampton.
"There are delays of up to 60 mins on the approach to the closure from the #M5 and #M6," the agency tweeted.
The diesel spilled after the lorry's fuel tank split. A machine called a hydroblaster had been brought in the clean the road surface, the agency said.
