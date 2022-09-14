People flock to royal-themed Stafford café to mourn Queen
People have flocked to a café in Stafford decked out in hundreds of pieces of Royal memorabilia.
Letters, themed china cups, pictures of the Royal family and other collectibles have attracted visitors wishing to pay their respects following the death of the Queen, owner Amy Walsh said.
She added Cup a Cha had almost 900 items of memorabilia in its collection and had "evolved into a museum".
"[The Queen's] life is something to celebrate as well as mourn," she said.
"A lot of people come here because they feel it's the right place to say farewell."
The collection started with items Ms Walsh inherited from her grandmother whom she described as "an obsessed fan" and royalist.
They formed a "quirky corner feature" of the premises but were damaged during a break-in in 2019. However, by that point, the theme had become so popular, locals and customers rallied to hand over donations or memorabilia.
Ms Walsh said she received treasured items including a gold-printed edition of the Daily Mail's front page from the Coronation and a Grenadier Guards uniform from a former soldier.
The café has set up a book of condolence - inviting customers to sign and also share their memories - and plans to send it to King Charles III.
"We've had some really special messages," Ms Walsh said.
The café developed a correspondence with the Royal Family after seeking permission to give some of their products royalty-themed names.
Since then, staff and customers have sent a signed card to the family on significant occasions including royal weddings, anniversaries and births.
"Nine times out of 10 we get a reply," Ms Walsh said. There are currently 22 letters from the Royal Family on display, including one from Prince Philip shortly before his death in 2021.
"We are very proud that Queen Elizabeth II knew of our existence," she said.
The café will be closed on Monday to mark the Queen's funeral.
