M6 stretch between Wednesbury and Cannock reopens

Picture from the sceneHighways Agency
Diesel came from a lorry after its fuel tank split

Part of the M6 motorway closed by a diesel spillage has reopened.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junction nine for Wednesbury and junction 11 for Cannock were closed throughout Monday.

"Overnight emergency resurfacing works are complete. There are no significant delays in the area," said National Highways West Midlands.

But it warned there may be delays on the approach to the area due to crews working in live lanes to remove cones.

More than 200 litres of diesel spilled on to the carriageway after a lorry's fuel tank split.

A machine called a hydroblaster was brought in to clean the road surface.

Highways England
Motorway traffic was returning to normal on Tuesday

