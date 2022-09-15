Family's nightmare after loss of Staffordshire mum and baby
- Published
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day have said they are living a "nightmare".
Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Newcastle-under-Lyme and he died in hospital.
Devastated, she was herself admitted to a medical unit for monitoring, but was later found collapsed and taken to A&E.
She died just 14 hours after her son, at the same hospital.
Ms Mardosiene's sister Tatjana Abraitienė said her family were desperate to know what happened to them.
She said her nephew was "always smiling".
"He was a really strong boy and an amazing child," she said.
'My only sister'
Ms Abraitienė had moved from Lithuania to Staffordshire in 2015, with her sister following a year later.
"She was amazing, she was my only sister," Ms Abraitienė said. "We lived about five minutes away from each other."
The 32-year-old had given her son a bottle of milk before putting him to bed on Monday 8 August, but awoke to find him unresponsive.
Kevin was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and the two sisters waited there anxiously for news, before they were told he had died at about 03:00 BST.
"The police were doing a really good job, they were really supportive as my sister was crying and was in shock," Ms Abraitienė said.
Due to Ms Mardosiene's emotional state, she was admitted to a health facility close to the hospital.
Ms Abraitienė said she rang the unit at around midday and was told her sister was still crying and was waiting to see a doctor.
About five hours later she rang again, but was simply told someone would call her back.
However, 20 minutes later police officers turned up at her home and informed her that her sister had collapsed and died.
The family are now waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination on the 32-year-old.
'The truth'
Staffordshire Police said the coroner was reviewing the circumstances of Kevin's death, although an inquest date had yet to be fixed.
"We don't blame anyone, we just need to know the truth," Ms Abraitienė said.
She added the family had been waiting over a month for mother and baby to be reunited, as they would like to have them cremated together.
"It's really hard to wait. I am all the time calling the coroner and the hospital, as the hospital is also doing an investigation," Ms Abraitienė said.
The family have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the funerals.
The University of North Midlands NHS Trust said it offered its condolences to Ms Mardosiene's family.
Chief Nurse Ann-Marie Riley urged the family to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Team if there were questions regarding her care.
