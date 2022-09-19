Queen's funeral: Gatherings held across Staffordshire
People have come together in Staffordshire to watch the Queen's funeral at pubs and clubs across the county as well as Lichfield Cathedral.
The service was screened at the place of worship while Staffordshire University hosted one for students.
Meanwhile, customers at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent made a toast to the Queen as her coffin left Westminster Abbey.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, attended the funeral and said it was a "very emotional day".
He said the Queen was "somebody who always made whoever she was speaking to at the time feel special" and he was "hugely honoured" to be at the service.
Among the pubs to screen the funeral for their customers was the Auctioneer Sports Bar in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.
Julie Howard from the pub said they organised a toast so customers could raise a glass as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey, where the funeral service was held, to begin its journey to her resting place in Windsor.
She said: "It's a community coming together, especially this time, for the Queen and we all want to celebrate her life because she put in so many years for our country."
Thousands of people from across the UK headed to London to be in crowds to pay their respects, including Mark Charlton, from Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.
He said he went as it was a "one-off chance" to mark the end of an era and "I just felt it was the right thing to do".
Groups across Staffordshire marked the two-minute national silence including Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber and others from across Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have observed two minutes’ silence to mark the end of the state Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles lll & the rest of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/8psV5IcUyg— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) September 19, 2022