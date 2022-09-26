Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'
Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire.
The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their "own home or another community setting".
It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand.
The service, due to start in January, would serve up to 470 patients who have been promised "the same care" as they would get in hospital.
Lesley Roberts, head of operations at the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Hospitals are not the right place for people who don't absolutely need to be there.
"They can quickly suffer from deconditioning and lose the ability to be independent."
She said that instead, patients who did not need hospital care could be looked after on the virtual wards, cared for by NHS staff with access to "the same equipment, treatment, monitoring and consultant advice".
The patients would be remotely monitored, using apps, wearable monitors and other devices.
The trust said patients could also receive visits in their home, which might include some treatment, get advice and discuss their conditions though online video conferencing.
The service is looking to recruit nurses and nursing associates, along with a clinical lead.
The NHS plans to hold a drop-in day for potential recruits at Smithfield 1 in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, on 28 September.
Ms Roberts said previous NHS experience was not needed for all of the roles.
The scheme is due to start once it has recruited enough staff.
