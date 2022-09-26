Consultation closing on Stafford development plans
- Published
A consultation on proposals to create a new neighbourhood closes this week.
Stafford Borough Council invited feedback on plans which could see up to 1,000 new homes as well as offices, shops and a hotel built near Stafford railway station.
Called the 'Station Gateway', the development would use brownfield land within a 15-minute walk of the station.
The local authority has also bid for £20m from the government's levelling up fund to support the proposals.
Councillors are expecting a decision from the government later this year.
'New community'
"This underutilised area will see the birth of a new community, with quality homes where people will want to live, alongside a business-friendly environment and leisure facilities," said Councillor Frances Beatty.
As well as homes, the proposals include a multi-storey car park, leisure spaces as well as improved public realm and open spaces.
The council hopes to capitalise on the proposed HS2 route, which will reduce travel times to London to under an hour.
The consultation on the plans is open until Thursday, after which the council said it would consider feedback before submitting plans for final approval.
Once the plans are agreed, the council will recruit developers to deliver the project, which it is hoped could be completed by 2040.
"The 'Station Gateway' scheme is yet another piece in the jigsaw of transforming the heart of Stafford," said Councillor Beatty.
"I hope people will not miss out being part of this consultation."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk