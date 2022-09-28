Report's mixed findings on Stoke-on-Trent youth offending service
- Published
A youth offending service (YOS) in Stoke-on-Trent requires improvement despite "many strengths" a report says.
HM Inspectorate of Probation said "a mixed picture" emerged during an inspection in June.
Stoke-on-Trent YOS's work with those needing mental health and educational support was praised, but inspectors found it needed to improve its offering for children from minority backgrounds.
The council said improving services for children was its top priority.
Stoke-on-Trent YOS works with children in Hanley aged between 10 and 17 who get into trouble with the authorities.
The report, published on Wednesday, credited the experience and knowledge of staff and found families had positive experiences using the services.
The team's "child-first approach" and work with other agencies was also praised, particularly its "innovative" work meeting neurodivergent needs.
The report made seven recommendations overall, particularly concerning diversity.
More than a quarter of the children supported by the YOS are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and inspectors raised concerns there was "no developed approach to working with these children in a culturally informed and culturally sensitive way".
Concerns were also raised about the YOS's management of children serving court sentences.
"Key issues of mental health, family relationships, substance misuse or bereavement had been omitted when considering the child's potential to desist from offending," the report said.
It also found "significant improvement" was required when it came to planning, citing an example of contingency arrangements being "left blank" for a child convicted of serious violence.
Chief Inspector of probation, Justin Russell, concluded the YOS "has considerable strengths" but "the mixed results of our inspection of individual cases are disappointing".
Councillor Dave Evans, from Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: "Naturally we are disappointed about being so close to a judgement of Good, but we are pleased with many of the Good and Outstanding areas that were recognised.
"Going forward we can build on the good work and continue our strong partnership working and positive work which has shown to deliver real outcomes for our young people.
"We've already started to take actions to address the areas that require improvement."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk