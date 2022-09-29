Council plans to make Stoke-on-Trent a cultural destination
Plans to turn Stoke-on-Trent into "one of the most important cultural destinations" in the West Midlands have been announced by the city council.
The local authority laid out a five-year strategy to build on the city's reputation in the ceramics industry.
Proposals include creating new family attractions, increasing the number of concerts at football stadiums and improving the canals and green spaces.
The city council said the plans would support pandemic recovery.
The Visitor Economy Strategy will run from 2022-2027, building on the city's bid for UK City of Culture for 2021 after it missed out to Coventry.
The council already has plans for a new indoor arena in the city centre and wants more national and international organisations working in the city.
The proposals also include creating affordable exhibition space for artists and inspiring local creatives.
The council said it would ensure Stoke-on-Trent "becomes a nationally important cultural destination", focussed on its heritage and creative industries.
"This strategy will ensure the city continues its recovery from the pandemic and achieve our Levelling Up ambitions," said councillor Lorraine Beardmore.
"We will build on Stoke-on-Trent's reputation as the world capital of ceramics, with innovative and creative stories.
"This strategy reflects our vision to transform Stoke-on-Trent into one of the region's most important cultural destinations."
