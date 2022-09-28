Newly merged Mercian Regiment on parade in Staffordshire
A newly merged military regiment has held one of its first parades in Staffordshire.
The march through Tamworth came after the 1st and 2nd Battalions of The Mercian Regiment combined.
Soldiers from the Black Country, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire took part.
Lt Col Dean Canham, commanding officer said the company was "delighted" to be visiting the town again.
The new 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, stepped off from Castle Grounds, Riverdrive at 11:30 BST and finished at St Editha's parish church.
Soldiers from The Band of The Brigade of Gurkhas were also in attendance.
The parade was the second of three being held across the section's Midlands recruitment area with soldiers also marching in Chester on Tuesday and Nottingham on Thursday.
"Tamworth is a great supporter of the Armed Forces and many of our soldiers come from Staffordshire and the surrounding areas," said Col Canham.
"The battalion is now stronger than ever and goes forward carrying the spirit, pride and traditions of each of our historical regiments and battalions."
The parade was led by the regiment's mascot, Lance Corporal Derby XXXII, a Swaledale ram.
