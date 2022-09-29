Staffordshire battery energy storage sites given go-ahead
Two battery energy storage sites have been given the green light.
Plans for land at Penstone Lane, Lower Penn, were passed by South Staffordshire District Council.
A decision to turn down a similar proposal, for nearby green belt land off South Staffordshire Railway Walk at Castlecroft, was overturned on appeal by a planning inspector.
Both applications attracted more than 50 objections each.
The decisions were revealed at Tuesday's council planning meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The facilities can store power created by solar farms and wind turbines, pushing it back to the grid when needed.
Objectors to the applications raised concerns about the impact on the green belt, as well as traffic and safety, the LDRS said.
