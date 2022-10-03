Main route to close as work on Pets at Home development continues
- Published
A main route north of Stafford will close overnight for work on a new Pets at Home development that will eventually create hundreds of jobs.
Work to build the storage and distribution centre off the A34 Stone Road at Redhill includes a new roundabout to provide access.
The closure on both carriageways of the A34 from the existing Redhill roundabout will be from 20:00 BST on Wednesday to 06:00 on Thursday.
A diversion route will be in place.
The closure will involve the section between Redhill roundabout and Yarlet Lane from 20:00 to 23:30 and the stretch between Redhill roundabout and Enson Lane from 23:30 to 06:00.
The development was expected to employ more than 750 people when it opens later this year, Staffordshire County Council said.
It added property developer Stoford was paying to build a new roundabout.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk