Main route to close as work on Pets at Home development continues

Redhill roundaboutGoogle
The A34 will be closed from Redhill roundabout (pictured) to Yarlet Lane and Enson Lane

A main route north of Stafford will close overnight for work on a new Pets at Home development that will eventually create hundreds of jobs.

Work to build the storage and distribution centre off the A34 Stone Road at Redhill includes a new roundabout to provide access.

The closure on both carriageways of the A34 from the existing Redhill roundabout will be from 20:00 BST on Wednesday to 06:00 on Thursday.

A diversion route will be in place.

The closure will involve the section between Redhill roundabout and Yarlet Lane from 20:00 to 23:30 and the stretch between Redhill roundabout and Enson Lane from 23:30 to 06:00.

The development was expected to employ more than 750 people when it opens later this year, Staffordshire County Council said.

It added property developer Stoford was paying to build a new roundabout.

