Community grocery store opens doors to Stoke-on-Trent families
- Published
A grocery store offering help and support to those struggling with the rising cost of food has opened.
Situated in the grounds of Swan Bank Methodist Church in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, the store offers members cheap groceries and household goods.
It also offers other support, such as employment clubs, debt advice and mental wellbeing courses.
The store, run by The Message Trust and Swan Bank Church, said people could do a large food shop for £4 per visit.
Supplies have been donated by local businesses and supermarkets.
Andy Hawthorne, chief executive of the trust, said rising food and fuel costs were having a big impact on people's lives and added the grocery store was there to help.
Eighteen other stores operate across the country, he said.
Rev Ruth Jeffries, from the church, said the store was much needed.
"People will not just find affordable food here but also a friendly face and a warm welcome," she said.
