Stoke-on-Trent tower block residents wait over demolition plans
Residents living in several Stoke-on-Trent tower blocks that are threatened with demolition will have to wait until next year to find out what will happen.
A consultation into the plans to either renovate or demolish the 10 blocks ended last week.
Whatever option is chosen for the buildings in Hanley, Blurton, Stoke and Burslem would cost the city council between £41m and £78m.
The findings of the consultation will be discussed in 2023, the council said.
New homes would be found for residents, but some tenants and owners have blamed the council for letting the blocks fall into disrepair over the years.
A spokesperson for the Conservative-led authority said on Tuesday: "Following consultation, the feedback received is being considered and will be reflected within the next project proposals that are due to be presented to cabinet next year for approval.
"Once the proposals have been agreed upon, they will be available to all tower block residents."
