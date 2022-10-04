Drink-driver jailed over 'beautiful' girl's death in Stoke-on-Trent
A car driver had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he struck and killed a six-year-old girl as she walked on pavement with her father.
John Owen lost control of his car when driving at speed before he hit Sharlotte Naglis, a court heard.
He pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving at an earlier court hearing.
He was jailed for six years and two months at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court and banned from driving for eight years for the July 2021 incident.
Owen, 46, of The Square, Oakamoor, had been driving his blue Skoda Fabia along Endon Road in Norton after drinking in Leek earlier that day, the court heard.
He lost control of his car while approaching a corner at speed, crossed on to the other side of the road and mounted the kerb.
His car then hit Sharlotte, who had been walking home with her father. She died at the scene.
Owen was also injured in the accident after being ejected from his vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was later found to have 146 microgrammes of alcohol in his blood, against the legal limit of 80 microgrammes. Tests also found he had twice the specified limit of cocaine in his system.
Owen was estimated to have been travelling at 48mph in the 200 metres before the collision.
The court also heard he had been on a phone call in the moments prior to the accident and that this could have affected his ability to drive, despite it being a hands-free call using the car's Bluetooth audio system and not being a specific offence.
'Full of life'
PC Gavin Knott, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the sentence could in no way make up for Sharlotte's death.
"The 'Fatal Four' are amongst the most common reasons why a death occurs on the road and includes drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. Sadly, all four are factors in this collision and three no doubt contributed in the tragic death of Sharlotte.
"This collision was entirely avoidable and has robbed a family of a happy and loving daughter."
Sharlotte's family said in a statement: "Sharlotte was so beautiful, full of life, always smiling, sassy, so brave and happy.
"Sharlotte just started her gymnastics classes which she loved and was shining so bright in. She was loved by everyone that met her, so caring and loving.
"Every night since she was born she would never sleep without holding her mum's hand. There will never be another child like her for anyone who met her.
"She was taken so early from us and will never be forgotten."
