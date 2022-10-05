Evacuations during Fazeley industrial estate fire
A business premises near Tamworth has been evacuated after a large fire broke out.
Crews were called at 10:25 BST to reports of a machinery fire at a unit on Riverside Industrial Estate, Fazeley.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no injuries had been reported.
A number of roads were closed in the surrounding area while crews brought the incident under control.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service joined colleagues from across Staffordshire to tackle the blaze.
Guidance to residents to keep windows and doors closed has since been lifted, but firefighters are expected to remain at the scene overnight.
