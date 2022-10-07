Staffordshire and Shropshire: Hare coursing clampdown
- Published
Police forces across two counties are teaming up to clamp down on illegal hare coursing.
Officers from Staffordshire and West Mercia Police will work with Bradford Estates which owns 12,000 acres of land across Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal in 2004.
Louise Jones from Staffordshire Police said: "Hare coursing is a recurring problem across rural communities.
"Not only is there the issue of animal welfare, but the wider impact on the community.
The wildlife welfare officer added the activity could also lead to "vandalism of property, loss of income for farmers and landowners, theft, intimidation, and road traffic issues due to the driving of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles".
The forces have called the clampdown "Operation Galileo" and will be working with local residents, farmers and landowners.
"We are asking residents to report any unusual activity or patterns of behaviour they may witness. This helps us to build up a better understanding of hare coursing in the area, and ultimately prosecute those involved," Ms Jones said.
In August, the government introduced new powers under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 to tackle hare coursing.
Anyone caught doing it faces an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
Bradford Estates property director Steve Farrow said as hare coursing season approached, it was a "concern in our local community".
"We urge residents to report and remain vigilant to disrupt those criminals who course hares," he added.
Bradford Estates has been in operation in Staffordshire and over the border in Shropshire for more than 900 years.