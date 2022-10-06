Workers seek guarantees over Michelin in Stoke-on-Trent
Workers at a Michelin tyre factory want "cast-iron guarantees" over the long-term future of the site, a union says.
Temporary pauses in some production at the Stoke-on-Trent factory have been announced by the manufacturer, starting with a week in October and then over Christmas.
The changes were due to "volatile trading conditions", the company said.
But Tony Devlin, from Unite, said workers were "increasingly anxious about their future".
The union said the shutdowns were due to Michelin's slow sales in Europe as customers switched to Chinese tyres.
An agreement has been reached so workers can bank the missed shifts and not lose wages by making up the hours later, Unite says.
The firm is also thought to be looking to introduce a new shift pattern which could affect pay and working practices, the union adds.
A spokesperson for Michelin said the pauses at the Campbell Road site were part of the firm's measures to control its inventory.
No decision had been made on potential changes to shift patterns, they added.
