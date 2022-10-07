Long-serving Stafford and Newport town crier dies
A man who served as town crier in Stafford and Newport has died after 25 years in the role.
Peter Taunton, a retired army tank driver who was in his 70s, passed away on Wednesday and was described by his family as a man "who was always so full of life and laughter".
Stafford borough councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said he was a lovely man who "added a presence wherever he went".
She added the borough would now "be a quieter place".
Mr Taunton stepped down as Stafford's town crier on 13 September, the day after he announced the accession of King Charles III. He had said on his Facebook page he was "very sad to finish".
He also served as the town crier for Newport in Shropshire and town councillor Peter Scott said he was a "dedicated servant to both towns".
