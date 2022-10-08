Burton-on-Trent: Police investigate after woman found dead
A police investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Burton-on-Trent.
Emergency services were called to reports of a "sudden" death on Bitham Lane just after 07:25 BST on Saturday.
The woman was confirmed dead at the scene and a cordon has been put up around the Craythorne Road and Bitham Lane junction.
Staffordshire Police have asked the public to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
The woman's next of kin have been informed.
The force's inquiries are ongoing.
