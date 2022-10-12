Works starts on £60m industrial site transformation in Stoke-on-Trent
Regeneration work has started at a former industrial site to transform it into apartments, cafes and bars.
Named the Goods Yard it is hoped the 174 apartments, cafe bar and canal side jetty will be completed by 2025.
Developers hope the space, in Glebe Street, Stoke-on-Trent will become a place to work, live and socialise in.
Plans were approved for the £60m project for Swift House in March, with £16m coming from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
The former railway signal box on the site will become a cafe bar.
A vaulted warehouse which has listed status will be retained and restored, developers Capital and Centric said.
"The ripple effect it will create will be massive and I think that will last for generations to come," spokesman Tim Heatley said.
"What we want to do is ensure there's something here for everybody, so you can live here, you can work here, you can just hang out here and just get a coffee here."
It is thought the project will ultimately create up to 400 jobs.
"Breaking the ground at The Goods Yard is ground-breaking for Stoke-on-Trent and there's a buzz of excitement for what's to come from creative work spaces and city living to waterside cafés and bars," council leader Abi Brown said:
In May, the council said £56m had been secured through the Levelling Up Fund for massive redevelopment plans in the city.
Proposals include the creation of Etruscan Square with a 3,600-seat arena, 285 new homes and a three-star hotel as well a more parking, a conference centre and commercial space.
