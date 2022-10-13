Cannock Chase parking fees frozen over cost of living
- Published
Plans to increase car parking charges at country parks have been scrapped to help visitors with the cost of living.
Staffordshire County Council said fees at Chasewater and Cannock Chase will be frozen at £1 for up to two hours.
Plans for new charges at other beauty spots are being delayed until spring.
Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for Communities and Culture, said: "At a time when many things seem so expensive, we wanted to help where we could."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk