Short film highlighting fostering premiered
- Published
A short film highlighting the urgent need for foster families in Staffordshire has been premiered.
Childhood was created by the county council and follows the lives of siblings who live in a neglected home.
The film, shown at the Everyman theatre in Birmingham on Thursday, was part of a project involving 56 local authorities across England.
Mark Sutton, from the council, said the film showed the "positive impact of foster families".
"We do have a shortage of foster carers in Staffordshire and are looking to recruit around 60 more families this year," Mr Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said.
The film is about Sophie and Charlie who are in a difficult home situation where their needs are not being met.
The film then moves on to them being nurtured and supported through foster care where they then can attend school and enjoy their hobbies and interests.
'Cost-of-living crisis'
Rachel Brown, foster carer recruiter and part of the project, said: "Sadly, there is an unmet need for foster carers in the country today and there is likely to be an increase in this need.
"The cost-of-living crisis and other struggles families across the UK are facing creates and escalates difficulties for many."
The film was part of a national project between local authorities working with the film company ReelTwentyFive.
Richard Bailey, from ReelTwentyFive, said the company worked with many authorities on films such as Childhood.
"We feel that this is the best one so far," he said. "We have built on the knowledge of previous films, and really feel this one captures the simple yet complex messages about childhood and what it should mean."
The council will be posting the film on social media and urged anyone to get in touch with the authority if they were interested in becoming a foster parent.
