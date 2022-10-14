Dr Keith Wolverson: GP who criticised patients' English suspended
- Published
A doctor who criticised patients' English skills and asked a woman to remove her veil has been suspended for nine months.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing also determined Dr Keith Wolverson's fitness to practise was impaired.
The experienced medic worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Derby Urgent Treatment Centre.
The suspension will start in 28 days, the MPTS said.
It added that there was not a significant risk of Dr Wolverson's repeating his misconduct because he had worked unrestricted for four-and-a-half years since the incidents.
He has apologised for asking his female patient to take off her veil during a consultation.
The hearing was told Dr Wolverson made several inappropriate comments about his patients' communication skills and noted in medical records "they need to learn better English".
It was also alleged that during an interview with a senior colleague Dr Wolverson said he "shouldn't have to see patients who can't speak English".
This has not yet been determined and a further hearing will take place in due course.
Dr Wolverson qualified as a GP in 1999 and had worked in locum roles throughout his career.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk