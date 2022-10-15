Wolverhampton pumpkin patch production plumps seven fold for Halloween
A farmer has dedicated over 12 acres of his land to growing pumpkins as demand for the Halloween favourite soars.
Richard Simkin's family has been farming in Essington, in Staffordshire, for six generations.
Seven years ago, he grew about 4,000 pumpkins but this year has grown more than 30,000 to keep up with demand.
"People with families in particular are putting more effort into an experience rather than just buying a product," Mr Simkins said.
"And so the fact that they can come out into the fresh air, see the pumpkins growing and pick whichever ones they want out of the thousands that are on offer, that's what's driving them."
Despite the lack of rain this summer, Mr Simkin said the crop at his farm near Wolverhampton had been a good one, although some pumpkins were a bit smaller than usual.
He has expanded to grow a wider variety as they grow in popularity, including a warty-looking type called Goosebumps and white ones that can be painted on rather than being carved.
Julie and Joe Price were among the visitors.
"It's our favourite time of the year," Ms Price said. "We love Halloween."
"Maybe 10 years ago, you couldn't find things like this," Mr Price added. "People didn't do things like this, but it's just got more and more popular."
